AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ANGO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,570. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $244.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,109,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162,972 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 529,861 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

