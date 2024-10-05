DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.11

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $3.11 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

