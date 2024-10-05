Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Harrow Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Harrow stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.60. Harrow has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. Research analysts forecast that Harrow will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harrow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the second quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow by 2,730.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

