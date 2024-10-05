PotCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.55 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $22.55 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00105619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010961 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

