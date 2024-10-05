Bancor (BNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $59.81 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bancor has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,150.30 or 0.99989512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 124,874,783 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 124,874,782.91828331. The last known price of Bancor is 0.4776127 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $2,060,926.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.