Electroneum Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.19 million and approximately $541,591.81 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,749,205 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

