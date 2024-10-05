Flare (FLR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $756.06 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $756.06 million and $5.19 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,616,268,431 coins and its circulating supply is 48,431,060,116 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,616,271,446.40808 with 48,431,060,116.9752 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01581104 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $6,670,978.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

