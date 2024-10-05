American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Stock Performance

NYSE AMPS opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $499.69 million, a P/E ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 0.96. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

