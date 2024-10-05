American Century Companies Inc. Sells 3,676 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,455,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 406,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,060,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

XENE stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

