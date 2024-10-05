Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the first quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 119,102 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Spok by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the second quarter valued at $523,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOK. B. Riley began coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Spok Stock Up 1.2 %

SPOK stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $297.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.33. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.60%.

Insider Activity at Spok

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,395.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,395.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,082. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spok Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

See Also

