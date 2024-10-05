Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sight Sciences were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $61,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,734.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $61,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,734.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $29,658.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,816.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,305 shares of company stock valued at $207,144. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

