American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INZY. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

