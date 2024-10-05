American Century Companies Inc. Has $303,000 Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of uniQure worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 65,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

uniQure Stock Up 23.9 %

QURE opened at $5.65 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

