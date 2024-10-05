Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of Talkspace worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Talkspace by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,874,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 2,412,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 2,480.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 340,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 2,357.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 129,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,291,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,738 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Talkspace Stock Performance

TALK opened at $2.47 on Friday. Talkspace, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $419.12 million, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Talkspace

In related news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris bought 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $48,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,056.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

