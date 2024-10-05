NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 202,149 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,463,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 481,958 shares during the period. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,946.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. NerdWallet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 1.42.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

