American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Zynex worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZYXI. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zynex by 646.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynex by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZYXI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

ZYXI stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $250.75 million, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Zynex had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $64,906.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at $136,349.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zynex news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $64,906.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,349.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

