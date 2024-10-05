Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of Cryoport worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Cryoport by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,659,000 after acquiring an additional 807,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cryoport by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,477,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 511,064 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in Cryoport by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 749,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 417,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 49.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,497.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,167 shares of company stock valued at $60,363 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

