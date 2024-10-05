American Century Companies Inc. Buys 14,372 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 764.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 70.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.09. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.