American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 4,134 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AerSale worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AerSale by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AerSale by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $251.79 million, a P/E ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). AerSale had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. AerSale’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AerSale news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,320. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

