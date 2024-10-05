American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of TScan Therapeutics worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCRX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.77. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 855.84%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCRX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,200. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,200. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $951,885.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,258.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,550 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

