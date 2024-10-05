12,787 Shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $239,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 93.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $344,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,820,350.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,525. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $290,638.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,350.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,169 shares of company stock valued at $396,146 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

