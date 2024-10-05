American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,023 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 965,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 473,746 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

PSTX stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.