jvl associates llc Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

jvl associates llc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %

ABBV traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.29. 4,749,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.74. The firm has a market cap of $343.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

