jvl associates llc Sells 5,630 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

jvl associates llc reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 6.7% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $487.32. 30,671,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,685,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.18. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

