Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 40,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.22.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,970,017,774.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,305. The stock has a market cap of $462.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.36 and its 200 day moving average is $462.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $501.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

