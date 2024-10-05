jvl associates llc Sells 351 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

jvl associates llc lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,800 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $195,431,000 after buying an additional 1,405,978 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $513,807,000 after buying an additional 1,318,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.26. 3,598,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.26.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.21.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

