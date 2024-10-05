Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $411.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.14. The stock has a market cap of $408.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.