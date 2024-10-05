Peoples Bank KS Has $4.38 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,830,000 after buying an additional 5,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 958,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 233,319 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,445,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 346,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 315,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.17. 3,955,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

