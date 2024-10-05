Orbler (ORBR) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $55.33 million and approximately $289.58 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars.

