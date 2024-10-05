BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $725.10 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,150.30 or 0.99989512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00055648 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000073 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

