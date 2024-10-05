Gala Price Down 18.4% This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $690.59 million and $51.65 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,917,892,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,893,732,033 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

