Hamster Kombat 1-Day Volume Reaches $114.41 Million (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster Kombat has a market cap of $314.53 million and $114.41 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hamster Kombat has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hamster Kombat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00251091 BTC.

Hamster Kombat Token Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00494523 USD and is up 8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $73,434,344.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster Kombat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.