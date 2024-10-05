USD Coin Trading Up 0% This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $35.52 billion and approximately $3.81 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 35,523,432,601 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

