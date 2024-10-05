ZEDXION Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $270,173.16 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,327,199,002 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

