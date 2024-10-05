OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Price Hits $0.11

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. OmniFlix Network has a market capitalization of $28.26 million and $131,040.91 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmniFlix Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00251091 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.13400144 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $137,304.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using U.S. dollars.

