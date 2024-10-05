Litecoin Cash Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $150.59 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,299,184 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,284,309.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00310447 USD and is down -36.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $150.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
