Contrasting Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) and DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) and DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexi and DigitalOcean”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nexi alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DigitalOcean $735.14 million 5.32 $19.41 million $0.53 80.94

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Nexi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexi N/A N/A N/A DigitalOcean 9.30% -31.71% 6.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nexi and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

49.8% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DigitalOcean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nexi and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexi 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalOcean 0 5 5 0 2.50

DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.64%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Nexi.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Nexi on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexi

(Get Free Report)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services. It also provides a range of issuing services, such as issue, supply, and management of private and corporate payment cards; installation and management of ATM's; clearing services; and digital banking services for the management of current accounts and payments. In addition, the company offers software applications for invoice management and storage, prepaid card reloading, bill payments, and postal payments. Nexi S.p.A. has a strategic agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. to acquire the PBZ Card's merchant business in the Croatian market. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Milan, Italy.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). The company also provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions, such as managed databases; managed Kubernetes and container registry; application platform to build, deploy, and scale applications; Functions, a serverless compute solution; and Uptime for real-time uptime and latency alerts, as well as software-as-a-service (SaaS), including managed hosting and DigitalOcean Marketplace, a platform where developers can find pre-configured applications and solutions. In addition, it offers artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) applications comprising GPU virtual machines for scaling AI applications; Notebooks, a simple cloud workspace that runs on GPUs that provides a managed interactive development environment for exploring data, and training and building machine learning models; and Deployments for deploying their machine learning model as an API endpoint. The company’s customers include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and AI/ML applications. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.