Ribbon Finance Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $42.83 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00251091 BTC.

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,333,094 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

