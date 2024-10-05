Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $0.78 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000767 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

