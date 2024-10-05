ANyONe Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $101.74 Million (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. One ANyONe Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00001833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a market capitalization of $101.74 million and approximately $398,298.78 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00251091 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,276,432 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 91,372,206.4270165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.16872195 USD and is up 10.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $625,250.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

