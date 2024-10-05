Energi Price Tops $0.0664 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Energi has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $361,897.18 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00041209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,300,751 coins and its circulating supply is 81,300,756 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

