Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Achieves $192.84 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Decred has a market cap of $192.84 million and $860,686.32 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $11.79 or 0.00018963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00071444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,860.00 or 0.39995609 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,361,276 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.