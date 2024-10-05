MANEKI Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. MANEKI has a market cap of $42.58 million and $9.64 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MANEKI has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00251091 BTC.

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI launched on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00478093 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $10,302,063.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

