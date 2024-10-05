Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $39,998.40

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $52.88 million and $39,998.40 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00251091 BTC.

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 121,477,182 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 121,460,837.40424931. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.43681432 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $29,450.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

