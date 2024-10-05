Fluent Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

FXI traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 107,079,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,723,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.16. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

