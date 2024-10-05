Fluent Financial LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $42,297,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in PayPal by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,083,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970,383. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

