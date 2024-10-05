Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,848,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,591,000 after buying an additional 831,975 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,278,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,500,000 after purchasing an additional 108,480 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,647 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,662,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,035,000 after buying an additional 48,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. 14,594,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,007,127. The stock has a market cap of $198.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

