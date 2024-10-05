Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 7.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $38,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.81. 122,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.10 and its 200-day moving average is $270.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

