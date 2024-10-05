Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.44. 2,082,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

