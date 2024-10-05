Allied Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.54.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $605.13. The company had a trading volume of 560,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $565.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.21. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $611.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.